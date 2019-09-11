Packed sales line-up on the cards for Laois mart

A series of cattle sale events – including a herd dispersal sale – are set to be held in Ballinakill Mart over the coming month.

The Co. Laois mart will host a Belgian Blue weanling sale tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, to kick off a packed schedule.

Following the upcoming National Ploughing Championships, a Simmental and Blonde d’Aquitaine sale will be showcased on Tuesday, September 24.

Next up, a Limousin sale will be held on Thursday, October 10, while a Charolais event is next up, on Thursday, October 24.

Organisers have noted that calves for shows have to be entered, while rules and prize money apply.

In addition, there is a special entry of 60 Charolais bullocks, weighing in the 500-700kg range, on Saturday, September for Alan Peavoy.

Finally, a full suckler herd dispersal sale will take place on Thursday, October 10, for Robert Birney.

It was highlighted by organisers that the sales are “special entries of super quality”.

‘Irish Beef Producers’ get the green light

Meanwhile, earlier today it emerged that the Beef Plan Movement’s new producer organisation (PO) – named ‘Irish Beef Producers‘ – has officially been recognised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The group received official confirmation of the move in a letter sent from the department’s beef policy division to Beef Plan’s western regional chairman Eoin Donnelly this afternoon, Wednesday, September 11.