The owner of a quad that was found on a walking path in Co. Cavan over the weekend has been urged by An Garda Síochána to get in touch.

The quad in question, a Honda, was discovered on Sunday morning (September 5) in Kingscourt, Gardaí said.

In a brief appeal for the owner to get in contact, Gardaí based in the Cavan Monaghan division said:

“This Honda quad was found on the walking path in Dun na Rí, Kingscourt this morning.

“If you own please call Bailieboro Gardai on: 042-9694570,” the Garda statement said.

Meanwhile, last week An Garda Siochána warned quad users that, when used on a public road, quads are “subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles”.

In a reminder to quad and ATV users, Gardaí based in Co. Donegal stressed: “Quads are powerful machines that have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone.

If used on a public road, they are subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles.

“They must be registered, taxed, roadworthy and they must comply with standard road regulations.

“The driver must hold the relevant driving licence and be fully insured to drive the vehicle,” the Garda warning added.

