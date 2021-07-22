Overseas-qualified vets and vet nurses practising in the UK have been encouraged to sign up for a training course which aims to support overseas-qualified veterinary professionals

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) course ‘An introduction to the UK veterinary profession’ has been created in partnership with VDS Training. The course aims to support overseas-qualified veterinary professionals who have been practising in the UK for less than two years as well as those who are considering working in the UK.

The first part of the training is a free online course, which consists of a series of pre-recorded talks and then a live Q&A session with key personnel from the RCVS, VDS Training and other key veterinary organisations.

During the training, participants will hear from people working across all areas of the veterinary professions, who will cover topics including:

Finding a great career in UK veterinary practice;

How to register with the RCVS as a veterinary nurse or veterinary surgeon;

RCVS statutory membership exam;

What support you can access whilst working as a veterinary professional in the UK;

Introducing participants to practising as a veterinary professional in the UK, including the RCVS Code of Conduct.

The second part of the training is an optional, paid-for online communication skills training session run by VDS Training.

The second workshop costs £150 +VAT. It is not mandatory to complete both parts of the course, but those who are interested may choose the part of the course most suitable for them.

During the training, participants will work through some of the most common pitfalls encountered during client consultations and develop the skills and confidence to communicate effectively in practice.

This session is limited to eight delegates per session and there will be plenty of time at the end of the training for participants to ask questions.

Ian Holloway, director of communications at RCVS, said: “This course will help overseas-qualified veterinary professionals, who have recently started practising in the UK, to learn more about what to expect, and what is expected of them, while working in the UK as vets or vet nurses.

“We also want the training to help learners understand where they can go to get professional support and what registering with the RCVS will mean for them.

“Overseas-qualified vets and vet nurses are a huge asset to the UK veterinary community, and we hope that this training is a useful and welcoming introduction to life as a UK-based veterinary professional.”

The dates for the next free-to-attend live Q&A sessions are:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021: 7:00p.m to 8:30p.m;

Wednesday, December 8, 2021: 7:00p.m to 8:30p.m.

The next paid-for live online communications skills workshops will run on: