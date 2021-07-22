Over €8.8 million in funding has been announced under the Connected Hubs Scheme – with 117 remote working hubs set to benefit across the country.

The funding was announced as part of the Our Rural Future plan by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys this morning (Thursday, July 22).

The funding will enable existing hubs and broadband connection points to enhance and add capacity to remote working infrastructure in every region across Ireland.

Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with Covid-related challenges.

According to the Department of Rural and Community Development, the funding will support a wide range of relevant works nationwide, including the expansion of existing hubs, installation of privacy booths, access control and security systems, the conversion of existing open plan space to modular offices, and provision of enhanced audio visual, networking and conferencing facilities.

This investment will support the ongoing development of the recently launched National Hub Network which to date has more than 100 hubs using the platform and 380 hubs mapped.

According to the department, the funding announced by the minister includes:

€2.8 million to develop remote working infrastructure in the eastern and midlands region;

€3 million to develop remote working infrastructure in the northwest region; and

€3 million to develop remote working infrastructure in the southern region.

Announcing the successful projects in Carlow today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our Rural Future recognises hubs as ideal locations for people to work remotely, as well as acting as key economic assets for towns and villages.

“The increased shift to remote working as a result of the pandemic has provided a golden opportunity for a greater regional distribution of jobs to support a better work life balance for many people.”

Highlighting that the new investment will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in rural communities, the minister added:

“Remote working from hubs and Broadband Connection Points benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.”

Examples of successful projects include:

€250,000 for an Údarás na Gaeltachta to upgrade 10 existing Gteic hubs in Galway, Mayo and Donegal;

€180,000 for the development of existing hubs in Cavan, Monaghan and Louth. This project will develop a network of small and medium-sized affordable and accessible hubs;

€239,000 for Co. Galway Broadband Connection Points (BCPs). This investment will develop and expand remote working capacity in eight BCPs throughout the county. As a part of this investment remote working facilities on two offshore islands in particular have the potential to significantly benefit the local economy and community.

Minister Humphreys concluded, stating:

“With almost 400 remote working hubs already identified and mapped on connectedhubs.ie, this network will continue to grow and develop over the coming months and years.

“I would urge all existing and new hubs to become members and take advantage of the ongoing supports which the network will provide.”