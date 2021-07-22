Last week’s sheep kill (week ending July 18) saw a huge increase on the week before – up nearly 20,000 head, figures from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Increased demand driven by the Eid al-Adha festival is behind this massive increase in the weekly kill – with prices during this time also enjoying a lift due to the increased demand.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending July 18, 77,931 sheep were processed – which was an increase of 19,510 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending July 18, accumulated to a massive 71,628 head – which is up a substantial 21,636 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput totalled 5,861 head – down a hefty 2,065 head on the week before.

Hogget throughput for the week ending July 18, decreased by 70 head – back from 512 head on the week previous.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING JULY 18):

Hoggets: 442 head (-70 or -13%);

Ewes and rams: 5,861 head (-2,065 or -25.96%);

Spring lambs: 71,628 head (+21,636 or +43.27%);

Total: 77,931 head (+19,510 or +33.39%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,352,699 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 694,812 have been hoggets, while 497,589 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 160,193 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back just over 89,000 head.

91,409 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year.

While 19,089 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well, with only spring lamb throughput seeing an increase on this time last year (up 21,104 head).

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING JULY 18):