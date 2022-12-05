Ornua has been awarded the prestigious Company of the Year award for 2022 at this year’s Business and Finance Awards.

Ornua CEO John Jordan accepted the award on behalf of the business at the gala award ceremony, held in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

The event was attended by leading political, international business, and social leaders, including president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Speaking about the recognition, John Jordan said: “Thank you to my colleagues at Ornua, our members, and the 14,000 Irish farming families we are proud to represent.

“Our success is down to their continuous commitment and dedication. An incredible achievement in a poignant year for us, having celebrated 60 years in the business just last year.”

Ornua award

Established in 1974, the Business and Finance Awards is the longest-running business awards programme in Ireland, acknowledging and celebrating excellence in innovation, growth, and scale of Irish enterprise.

The Company of the Year Award recognises businesses that have excelled in demonstrating business leadership, sustainable growth, innovative strategy, and employee development.

Founded in 1961, Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products and the owner of the Kerrygold brand.

The group is structured across two divisions: Ornua Foods and Ornua Ingredients. Headquartered in Dublin, it has annualised sales of over €2.5 billion.

For over six decades, the company said that it has brought the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy to audiences across the world, returning value to its member suppliers, and the community of Irish farming families it represents.

It comprises 10 business units worldwide, including 16 production facilities, and a global team of 3,000 employees, exporting to 110 export markets.