University College Dublin (UCD) has today (Monday December 5) announced the commencement of a €4.8 million project to construct a new state-of-the-art facility incorporating the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre and the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub at UCD Lyons Farm.

Funding for the facility is being provided by Enterprise Ireland, through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund, UCD and Bimeda, a global manufacturer and distributor of veterinary pharmaceuticals and animal health products.

UCD Lyons Farm, the university’s research and teaching farm, located in Co. Kildare, is a fully functioning farm comprising 250ha of land, with dairy, beef, sheep, equine, crop and environmental research, teaching and commercial facilities.

Prof. Alex Evans from UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science said: “It is so exciting to see the development of the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre and the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub at UCD Lyons Farm.

“This represents a new phase in UCD’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and outreach in the areas of agriculture, food and veterinary medicine.

“This farm-based facility will co-locate educators, researchers, innovators and service providers in a single location allowing them to work together on enhancing Ireland’s capabilities and progress in agricultural and veterinary sciences.”

According to UCD, the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre will promote and accelerate early-stage start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with disruptive innovations in the agri, agtech, agrifood and veterinary sectors, as they build their businesses into leading enterprises creating jobs.

Niamh Collins, director, AgTechUCD Innovation Centre said: “As the only on-farm workspace hub in Ireland focused on promoting and accelerating agri-businesses and start-ups, the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre will assist client companies to access on-farm experimental facilities, enabling them to test and trial products and services in a real-world environment.

“Clients will also have access to office and lab space, preferred access to UCD food processing facilities, and facilitated introductions to VCs [venture capital] and business angels, mentors and corporate partners.”

The establishment of the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub aims to provide a national facility for dairy herd health education, research and consultancy and is an important strategic development for the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, according to university sources.

Donal Tierney, chairman of Bimeda Animal Health said: “We are delighted to be associated with the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub and the contribution it will make to the development of the Agritech sector in Ireland.

“Bimeda is an Irish owned company founded 50 years ago. Our association with UCD Lyons Farm in establishing the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub recognises the contribution the agricultural sector has made to the success of Bimeda worldwide.”

Prof. Michael Doherty, dean and head, UCD School of Veterinary Science added: “We are delighted that construction of the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub has commenced at UCD Lyons Farm.

“Dairy herd health is an important element of UCD’s One Health initiative which is focused on maximising the health and wellbeing of people, animals and the environment.

“In addition, the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub will support the delivery of state-of-the art training to undergraduate and postgraduate students in the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine.”

Construction of the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre and the UCD Bimeda Herd Health Hub is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and facilities will include flexible lab spaces, meeting rooms, offices and an exhibition space.