An opportunity to acquire property in the heart of the Wicklow mountains is presented by the sale of a 1,520ac mountain holding, incorporating 538ac of hill grazing rights and 9ac of enclosed land by online auction on Wednesday, May 24.

“This unique holding at Aughavannagh, Aughrim, is located in a picturesque part of the south Co. Wicklow mountains and is accessed via the Aughavannagh road with c. 1,520ac being part of Aughavannagh mountain, c. 8ac adjoining the Aughrim to Baltinglass road and c. 1ac of enclosed land,” auctioneer, David Quinn of Quinn Property said.

The holding is 12km west of Aughrim, close to the hamlet of Aughavannagh, 8km from Glenmalure, 15km from Kiltegan and 25km from Baltinglass.

“Aughrim is a large village located on the edge of the Wicklow mountains and has a good range of shops, services and amenities as well as a primary school. It is 12km from Arklow and the N11, 15km south of Rathdrum and 65km south of Dublin,” Quinn said.

“Part of the lands have frontage onto the public road, with the majority of lands accessed over a right of way lane shared with other land owners.

“These lands run in a large open hill from Aughavannagh towards Lugnaquilla and comprise heather rough grazing on a large commonage basis,” he added.

There are 1,520ac held in fee simple and the seller has grazing rights on about 217ha of this land.

This allows for grazing of one sheep to the acre. There are four other landowners who graze the commonage and have rights over the 1,520ac.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1 – extensive holding comprising fee simple of c.1,520ac with c. 538ac of grazing rights on Aughavannagh mountain and c. 1ac of enclosed land. This allows for grazing of one sheep per ac.

Lot 2: Circa 8ac of land adjoining Aughrim/Baltinglass Road. This is located beside the public road and is rough grazing land, suitable for forestry or grazing purposes.

Lot 3: Comprises the entire holding.

“In practical terms, this is a commonage grazing block but the new owner will have ownership of the ground and it is eligible for area aid,” David Quinn said.

The guide prices are: Lot 1: €250,000; Lot 2: €40,000; and Lot 3: €290,000 and the auction will take place at 1:00p.m on Wednesday, May 24.