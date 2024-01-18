It amazes me at just how little is picked up by the general media about the vital role that farmers play at the heart of rural communities.

Heavy snow fell in many parts of the country north of Dublin this week.

Throw in the sub-zero temperatures, and life became parlous enough for those older and more vulnerable people in the affected areas.

Who are the people always checking that their neighbours are getting through the bad spell with the least amount of inconvenience, clearing rural roads and generally making sure that everyone stays safe on their watch?

It is farmers.

Farmers are heart of rural communities

And, the effort of farmers is committed on a voluntary basis. Moreover, it’s a commitment made without any expectation of commendation or reward.

I make this point because so many people take to the airwaves when it suits them, to complain about aspects of modern farming practice.

Yet, these same people – many of whom live in rural areas – freely accept the support of neighbouring farmers when times get tough.

There is nothing like the sound of a tractor engine coming towards the front door when your house is snowed-in.

Let’s not forget that winter is not yet behind us. February is normally the coldest month of the year while March can always be expected to deliver its fair share of challenging weather conditions.

So, there’s plenty of time for the early weeks of 2024 to deliver more than the odd Arctic burst of biting cold winds and snow.

Rural communities

People in rural areas experience an entirely different way of life relative to those in our towns and cities.

One upside to rural living, is the strong sense of community that still exists. Contrast this to the scenario now unfolding in urban areas, where many people do not know their next door neighbours.

In many ways, farmers represent the glue that keeps rural communities together.

And this will always be the case. In times of emergency, the farming community will always commit to helping those around them in genuine need.

10 years ago, the Dodge motor company in the United States made a commercial that aired at half-time during that year’s Super Bowl. Essentially, it was a two-minute reflection on the key role played by farmers across America.

The commercial went viral right around the world. I remember thinking at the time that we had lots of unsung farming heroes in this country. I still hold the same view.