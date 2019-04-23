Onwards and upwards for Irish pig price and demand

The much-improved market conditions in the pig trade on both the domestic and export fronts – particularly into the Chinese market – will continue to “drive on demand and pig price will follow its current upward trend,” it has been outlined.

After the dust has settled on the Easter weekend, all pig factories have risen their official quotes by between 4c and 6c/kg, according to the chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) pigs committee, Tom Hogan.

This morning, Tuesday, April 23, Rosderra, the country’s largest pig processor, has passed on a price increase of 6c/kg to their suppliers for this week’s pigs.

This leaves quotes ranging from a low price of €1.60c/kg with €1.62c/kg seeming to be more the norm this week.

Hogan welcomed this move saying: “At long last pig farmers are covering their costs of production.

“Once we crossed the €1.60c/kg we are back in the black and farmers can begin the long process of repaying and rebuilding their damaged bank accounts.

This is to be welcomed after a torrential period of below cost pig prices which has lasted since early January 2018.

“It is no exaggeration to say we have just come out of the worst period Irish pig farmers have ever endured with the lowest margin over feed that I have ever witnessed in my lifetime,” Hogan noted.

A welcome change

“Easter 2019 has come as welcome change for the Irish pig sector from the normality over recent years around this period of consecutive short working weeks due to bank holidays.

“In most years around this period, the short working weeks causes some factory ready pigs to be pushed into the following weeks, and an excess of supply often leaves farmers with no barging power on price.

Supplies are tight this year and this is no surprise given the dire situation pig farmers were in a few months ago and the increased number of sows that were culled.

Hogan commented that pig farmers were left with no choice in 2018 but to reduce the number of sows served and in extreme cases, cease production completely.

“Pig farmers are left today battered and bruised by the last 16 months or so and it will take a long time to recover financially.”

Concluding, Hogan said that the IFA will continue to monitor the market situation particularly our European counterparts and insist that Irish processors continue to pass on price increases as warranted by the market place.

ASF Vigilance

However, the IFA’s Pigs Committee chairman has reiterated his warning for both pig farmers and authorities to be “extra vigilant” with regards to bio security in preventing African Swine Fever (ASF) from entering the country.

The outbreak and rapid spread of ASF has devastated production systems in Asian countries.