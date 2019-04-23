Aurivo presents Down Syndrome Ireland with €40,000

Aurivo, the “globally-focused” agribusiness headquartered in the north-west of Ireland, has presented a cheque worth €40,000 to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Commenting on the presentation, Aaron Forde, Aurivo CEO said: “Aurivo was delighted to partner with Down Syndrome Ireland in 2018 where we supported its branches in Leitrim, west Cavan, Sligo and Roscommon.

“As we look forward to another positive year in 2019, we are proud to partner with Croí Ireland and give back to the local community once again.”

The funds raised by Aurivo will go to supporting Down Syndrome Ireland’s Ability Programme. This provides education support for children with Down Syndrome to attend mainstream education.

The programme works with a number of employers to provide employment opportunities for people with Down Syndrome.

Speaking about the partnership with Aurivo, Down Syndrome Ireland’s CEO Gary Owens said: “Aurivo has helped fund programmes that enable us to rollout our Ability Programme and make a real difference in the lives of those living with Down Syndrome in the north-west of Ireland.”

Aurivo’s chairman Pat Duffy added: “None of this would have been possible without our dedicated staff who hosted several fundraising events throughout the year.

The Charity of the Year Programme allows our staff, members and customers to work alongside one another in the local community to raise vital funds for our charity partners.

Aurivo will be fundraising for the ‘Courtyard Apartments’ at Croi House which have been specifically designed for short-term stays. They allow family members to be as close as possible to loved ones who are in hospital for cardiac or stroke care in University Hospital Galway.