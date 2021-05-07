Dealers are in business to sell machinery and so all avenues must be explored to maximise that objective. An online auction has recently become a further option thanks to the internet.
Micheál Doyle Auctions of Co. Carlow recently held a timed event on behalf of Kellys of Borris over a five-day period commencing on the April 30. This was a first for both companies and both have been reviewing the results.
Overall they are enthused by how it went with a good proportion of the lots selling. However, Micheál cautions that although there was a good demand for the smaller items, the larger machines tended to be slower – €30,000 being about the watershed.
Some of the big ticket items can be viewed in the gallery below (click on any image and then scroll across):
The smaller items went well according to Micheál who pointed out that finance was not normally an issue below the €30,000 mark.
Even so, he felt there was “plenty of value” to be had at the prices paid. A selection is shown in the gallery below.
There were two other tractors that made a good price, although not quite as much as the more recognised models on offer.
Overall, both Kellys of Borris and Micheál were pleased with the result. There are a few items to fine tune for the next event he feels, but there were no major problems.
Altogether more than 650 people logged in to view the lots and over 100 registered to bid.
“There are a lot of people wanting to buy machinery” he noted, and another timed online auction on behalf of Kellys is planned for the summer.
