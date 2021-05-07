Dealers are in business to sell machinery and so all avenues must be explored to maximise that objective. An online auction has recently become a further option thanks to the internet.

Micheál Doyle Auctions of Co. Carlow recently held a timed event on behalf of Kellys of Borris over a five-day period commencing on the April 30. This was a first for both companies and both have been reviewing the results.

Overall they are enthused by how it went with a good proportion of the lots selling. However, Micheál cautions that although there was a good demand for the smaller items, the larger machines tended to be slower – €30,000 being about the watershed.

Some of the big ticket items can be viewed in the gallery below (click on any image and then scroll across): Big Fendts are always an attraction at auction and this one fetched €93,000

Offering 197hp, this Claas Axion brought in €32,000

Pottinger Europrofi Combiline 5010 attracted €32,000

The TX series were the largest of New Holland’s straw walker machines. This example made €133,000

New Holland FX58 4WD saw €13,100 at the hammer

Always in demand, this McHale Fusion Plus made €36,450

This 2018 John Deere CV441R baler went for €32,000

The John Deere T560 Hillmaster has 387hp to power its 1400mm drum – All for €108,000

€32,400 was parted with for this JCB416S

Handy to have around any farm this JCB 536-Ag Super telescopic handler realised 32,600

€44,300 was the closing bid on Claas Jaguar 850

The smaller items went well according to Micheál who pointed out that finance was not normally an issue below the €30,000 mark.

Even so, he felt there was “plenty of value” to be had at the prices paid. A selection is shown in the gallery below. Broughan Mega Hi-Speed trailer went for €14,500

Pottinger Novo Cat 307 TED made €10,500

Dump trailers are always popular and this one found €20,800

McHale 991 BER wrapper saw €4,650 at the close

Lely Hibiscus745 CD Vario rake went away at €5,900

€7,500 saw this DCM3000 Electro stainless steel spreader find a new home.

Cross ring roller complete with paddles achieved €3,100

Claas Disco3100 mower made €4,500

Accord 4m DL seed drill went away afpor €1,500.

There were two other tractors that made a good price, although not quite as much as the more recognised models on offer. Registered in 1998 this New Holland 8360 went for €10,400

Another blue tractor, this time a Landini 145 which reached €29,400

Overall, both Kellys of Borris and Micheál were pleased with the result. There are a few items to fine tune for the next event he feels, but there were no major problems.

Altogether more than 650 people logged in to view the lots and over 100 registered to bid.

“There are a lot of people wanting to buy machinery” he noted, and another timed online auction on behalf of Kellys is planned for the summer.