‘One of best farms to come on Co. Kildare market’

What the selling agent hails as ‘one of the best farms to come on the market in Co. Kildare’ incorporates 180ac at Newpark House, Ballysax, The Curragh.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country estate agents in Newbridge has been instructed in the sale of the property, featuring a period residence, gate lodge and cottage in yard in what he said is a very good location near the Curragh.

Centrally situated, Newbridge is 11km, Kilcullen is 4km and Naas is 16km in distance from the property. The M9 motorway is accessible at Kilcullen junction 2 – five minutes away – and the M7 at Newbridge junction 12, giving easy access both north and south, with the airport 40 minutes away, he said.

Occupied for over 100 years

The period house comprises 5,705ft² and was built in the mid-1700s. It has been occupied by the current family who are retiring from farming, for over 100 years, Paddy said.

“The land is all in one large block, with extensive road frontage and several access points. At present, a large portion of the farm is in arable and horticultural use, with a small section in grass.

There are superb mature boundaries and hedgerows throughout the farm giving tremendous shelter, while an internal road services most of the divisions. There is a magnificent stand of mature beech timber.

The lands are classified in the ‘soils of Kildare’ as primarily Athy and Elton series soils and are regarded as some of the best limestone land in the country. Overall, it is ideally suitable for any arable or grass-based enterprises including dairying and bloodstock.

“The yard which comprises machinery sheds; a slatted shed; a silage slab; six boxes; a garage; a cattle crush and pens; and a four-span haybarn with two lean-tos,” the agent said.

“Also included is a very pretty two-bedroom gate lodge and an additional cottage down the farm. The main residence which is in good condition includes: an entrance hall; a diningroom; a drawingroom; a livingroom; a sunroom; a kitchen; a bathroom; six bedrooms; and two bathrooms upstairs. There is also a basement,” said Paddy.

The Ballysax property is for auction on Tuesday, October 8, in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, at 3:00pm. The guide price is in excess of €2.5 million.

Full details are available from Jordan Auctioneers, Edward Street, Newbridge, on: 045-433550; or online at: www.jordancs.ie.