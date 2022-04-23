A 51ac residential farm in Co. Meath placed on the market this week with a guide price of over €1 million is already attracting interest, according to the selling agent.

The farm, located at Fordstown, is five minutes from the historic town of Kells and is close to the M3 motorway; Dublin can be reached in 40 minutes.

The holding, which has “ample road frontage”, is currently in grassland and operates as an organic beef and sheep enterprise.

“This highly productive and versatile Meath land is suitable for any agricultural purpose, including tillage,” John Tevlin of Rogers Tevlin Auctioneers explained. Image Source: John Tevlin

The extensive farmyard is suitable for a wide range of enterprises and includes a range of traditional outbuildings.

Tevlin said the buildings have development potential, subject to the necessary planning permission.

The yard also includes a substantial modern slatted, cubicle and bedded accommodation. Image Source: John Tevlin

The holding has an “impressive” two-storey farm house which was modernised in recent years to suit family living. It includes five bedrooms, two reception rooms, kitchen and dining room.

The spacious residence benefits from the privacy provided by mature trees and is approached by a short avenue.

There is also an orchard with apple, pear and plum trees close to the house.

John Tevlin told Agriland that the current owners are looking for offers in excess of €1 million. “It should easily make that and more,” he said.

Despite the farm only being listed for sale this week, there is already early interest being expressed. “It’s hard to get good land,” Tevlin commented.