Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has recorded October 2023 as the wettest month since daily rainfall measurements began in 1838.

195.4mm of rain was measured this October, which beats the previous record in October 1870, which was 193.8mm.

Director at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Prof Michael Burton, said: “The measurement of rainfall by Armagh Observatory at its meteorological station has found October 2023 to be the wettest month recorded since daily rainfall measurements began in 1838.

“The previous wettest month was in October 1870.”

Last month, Armagh Observatory also recorded its warmest October day for 97 years on Sunday October 9, at 21.7°C.

“This is the 3rd highest October temperature ever recorded in our station,” Burton said.

Armagh Observatory has been measuring the weather daily since 1795 and measurements have continued uninterrupted ever since.

In 2018, the observatory was recognised as a Centennial Observing Station by the World Meteorological Organisation.

Warmest September on record

Last month, data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed that September 2023 was the warmest September on record.

The data was implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission.

In terms of surface air temperature and sea surface temperature the latest report stated that September 2023 was the warmest September on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 16.38°C.

This was 0.93°C above the 1991-2020 average for September and 0.5°C above the temperature of the previous warmest September, in 2020.

C3S routinely publishes monthly climate bulletins reporting on the changes observed in global surface air temperature, sea ice cover and hydrological variables.

All the reported findings are based on computer-generated analyses using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.