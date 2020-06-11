Northern buyers drive the trade at Carnew Mart

Heavy continental cows and fleshy Friesian cows were met with a strong demand at Carnew Mart on Friday last, June 5, according to the mart’s manager David Quinn.

The trade for these animals, which saw 250 head go under the hammer, was driven by strong factory demand and interest from farmers north of the border, he said.

Continental beef cows sold for €1,150-1,620/head or €1.53-2.16/kg, while heavy Friesian cows went under the hammer for €870-1,280/head or €1.33-1.50/kg.

Continental cows which require further feeding made €780-1,160/head or €1.35-2.05/kg, with Friesian store cows fetching €400-910/head or €0.85-1.37/kg.

A number of cows with calves at foot were also presented for sale and these lots sold at €1,100-1,650/unit.

In addition, 80 calves also passed through the ring on Friday last, with a 100% clearance rate achieved as a result of a strong demand for these lots.

Starting with continental bulls, these traded at €230-405/head and their heifer counterparts made €170-350/head.

Early maturing Hereford and Angus bulls sold at €160/head up to €330/head for the stronger lots on offer; heifers of the same breed sold for €125-260/head.

Finally, Friesian bulls presented for sale traded from €47/head to €185/head.

Furthermore, the weekly cattle sale took place on Saturday last, June 6, with 725 animals going under the hammer.

David noted that the trade was similar to the previous week, with strong demand from Northern Irish buyers for forward and beef lots.

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 770kg – €1,580 or €2.05/kg;

Limousin: 690kg – €1,520 or €2.20/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 530kg – €1,040 or €1.96/kg;

Hereford: 366kg – €710 or €1.93/kg;

Charolais: 387kg – €880 or €2.27/kg;

Limousin: 310kg – €740 or €2.38/kg. Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 750kg – €1,680 or €2.24/kg;

Limousin: 750kg – €1,630 or €2.17/kg;

Friesian: 606kg – €1,080 or €1.78/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 445kg – €920 or €2.06/kg;

Limousin: 335kg – €810 or €2.41/kg.

A number of weanling bulls were also on offer on the day. Some sample prices are listed below.