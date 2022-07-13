Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with responsibility for horticulture, Pippa Hackett have today (Wednesday, July 13) welcomed the publication of KPMG’s report, ‘Opportunities for the Irish horticulture sector’, which Minister Hackett commissioned last year.

The report, launched today by Minister Hackett at a webinar attended by stakeholders in the sector, provides a comprehensive overview of the state of play in the horticulture industry in Ireland.

Minister Hackett stated: “I commissioned this report to identify the challenges and the opportunities for the horticulture sector.

“It provides significant data and analysis which will inform a strategy for change to enable each sector within this industry to fulfil its true potential.

“Horticulture is a vital part of the Irish economy and we know consumers want Irish produce,” the junior minister added.

Horticulture sector report

The horticultural sector is the fourth largest sector within agriculture, with a farmgate value of €467 million (2020).

For the purposes of the KPMG report, the Irish horticulture sector is considered in terms of seven sub-sectors.

Advertisement

These include:

Field crops;

Protected crops;

Soft fruit;

Top fruit (primarily apples);

Amenity;

Potatoes;

Mushrooms.

Meanwhile, Minister McConalogue said: “The report underlines the importance of the viability of Ireland’s fourth largest agriculture sector.”

The minister agreed with a finding of the report which stated that “there is no single solution that can ensure the successful development of the Irish horticulture sector”.

“The most direct way to achieve the sector’s ambition will come from giving existing growers and businesses the confidence to expand and diversify profitable enterprises.”

While each sub-sector presents its own challenges and opportunities, there are key cross-cutting factors that are applicable to the overall sector, according to the ministers.

The report highlights the actions that can help to address challenges faced as well as developing opportunities for the sector.

Minister Hackett also emphasised that “there is more work to be done – and that the development of an overarching strategy for the sector driven by sustainability and innovation, to be published early next year, will ensure the growth and prosperity of this important sector”.