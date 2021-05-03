There appears to be no sign of steel prices coming down anytime soon, with the overall cost of agricultural buildings up 20% since late last year, according to Billy Heffernan of O’Dwyer Steel.

The rise in costs of materials, and delays due to Covid-19 in starting work on projects, has seen jobs having to be repriced due to how much costs are continually increasing.

To give a bit more insight into the rising costs of building materials and supply issues, speaking to Agriland, Billy Heffernan said: “Every time we purchase steel it’s more expensive.

“There is a very high demand worldwide, which is making it difficult to get a hold of supplies.

“There are, and has been for a good while now, issues with getting supplies – in particular getting cladding, steel purlins and timber.

“I would say since the start of this year that the cost of steel, cladding and timber has risen by 35-40%,” he added.

“When you factor in labour and transport, the cost of getting the same project completed now compared to six months ago, is probably 20% higher.

“Prices are continuing to rise in the short-term and look like [they’re] holding at a high level for the remainder of the year, from talking to suppliers.”

Billy said delays in getting jobs completed have been hugely frustrating due to supply issues, and also down to Covid-19.

He concluded: “Building projects are taking longer to complete and that’s mainly down to getting a hold of supplies. Covid-19 has also had an impact on getting jobs completed as well.

“There are going to be delays in getting jobs finished; it’s frustrating, but that’s just where we are at.”