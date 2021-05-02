A farmer has offered a cash reward for the recovery of seven stolen heifers which were taken from his farm on Friday night (April 30).

The animals are Friesian heifers and are believed to have been taken from the farm – located in Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, near the Offaly border – under the cover of darkness between Friday night and yesterday morning (Saturday, May 1).

The owner of the animals, Keelan Troy issued an appeal for information on social media yesterday evening, stating:

I’m looking for any info on seven stolen friesian heifers from Cloughjordan last night [Friday] between the hours of 11:00pm to 6:00am.

The heifers are DNA tagged as this is not the first time we had cattle stolen. The Guards and the Department [of Agriculture] are involved.

Highlighting that any information such as a name or a location could be key, Troy added that a “cash reward is waiting” for the recovery of the animals.

In an update this evening, the farmer said: “An older jeep and trailer [was] spotted driving erratically on the outskirts of Cloughjordan heading toward the Nenagh direction early on Saturday morning at approximately 1:30am.

“If anyone knows anything please let me know,” Troy concluded. Anyone with information can contact Cloughjordan Garda Station on: 0505-42122; Nenagh Garda Station on: 067-50450; or the Garda confidential line on: 1800-666111.