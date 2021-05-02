Grass supplies experiencing a setback in growth on farms over the past few weeks has left its impacted the trade over the past few days and some customers for store cattle have taken a step back and awaiting the green leaves to grow more quickly in fields.

Another factor is that we are heading into the month of May and some grass farmers who had a big demand for stores have filled their needs.

At Kilkenny Mart this week, auctioneer George Candler highlighted that the ‘plainer’ store animal was slightly harder to sell.

He stated: “Plainer type bullocks and heifers, especially lighter types, were more difficult to sell and showed a reduction in price by €15-30/head compared to last week.

“Top quality stores are still meeting a good trade with perhaps a reduction of €10 to €30/head compared to last week. Lack of grass growth is the reason for this situation.”

Forward cattle continued to achieve good prices this week in Kilkenny, as beef heifers sold from €2.00/kg up to €2.64/kg, while heavy bullocks were selling up to €2.60/kg.

Advertisement

The trade for the cull cows remained strong, as he added: “All cull cows met an outstanding trade, with prices peaking at €2.45/kg.”

Friesian cull cows sold from prices starting at €1.10/kg and reached €1.85/kg – while continental cows were topped at €2.45/kg and sold back to €1.50/kg.

Sample bullock (over 600kg) prices:

Charolais: 770kg – €1,850 or €2.41/kg;

Friesian: 760kg – €1,600 or €2.11/kg;

Limousin: 750kg – €1,950 or €2.60/kg;

Limousin: 710kg – €1,790 or €2.52/kg;

Limousin: 680kg – €1,760 or €2.59/kg;

Hereford: 610kg – €1,320 or €2.16/kg.

Sample bullock (500-600kg) prices:

Limousin: 595kg – €1,410 or €2.37/kg;

Charolais: 580kg – €1,460 or €2.52/kg;

Hereford: 565kg – €1,220 or €2.16/kg;

Friesian: 540kg – €1,090 or €2.02/kg;

Hereford: 535kg – €1,130 or €2.11/kg;

Limousin: 500kg – €1,260 or €2.52/kg.

Sample bullock (400-500kg) prices:

Limousin: 495kg – €1,350 or €2.73/kg;

Angus: 480kg – €1,140 or €2.38/kg;

Hereford: 475kg – €1,020 or €2.15/kg;

Limousin: 450kg – €1,080 or €2.40/kg;

Friesian: 420kg – €780 or €1.86/kg;

Limousin: 405kg – €1,010 or €2.49/kg.

Sample heifer (over 550kg) prices:

Charolais: 810kg – €2,150 or €2.65/kg;

Limousin: 680kg – €1,640 or €2.41/kg;

Charolais: 640kg – €1,550 or €2.42/kg;

Charolais: 610kg – €1,450 or €2.38/kg;

Charolais: 555kg – €1,320 or €2.38/kg.

Sample heifer (400-500kg) prices:

Charolais: 495kg – €1,160 or €2.34/kg;

Angus: 490kg – €1,080 or €2.20/kg;

Hereford: 475kg – €890 or €1.87/kg;

Aubrac: 425kg – €1,100 or €2.59/kg;

Limousin: 415kg €1,160 or €2.80/kg;

Angus: 405kg – €870 or €2.15/kg.