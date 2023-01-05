There is no legitimate reason why lamb prices are currently €1/kg behind this time 12 months ago.

This is what the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara has said.

McNamara said he is furious, as is every sheep farmer, regarding the current level of lamb prices, especially at a time when input costs are so high.

McNamara said: “Over the last year our costs have gone through the roof, yet the factories somehow think it is acceptable to pay us significantly less than this time last year. It’s an absolute disgrace.

“On January 5, 2022 we were getting €7.30/kg on average, now the average is €6.30/kg.

“How are sheep farmers expected to survive when the price we are getting paid bears no reflection on what it actually costs to produce the product?”

The ICSA sheep chair added that beef prices are ahead of where they were this time last year and said it’s not much to ask for the same for lamb prices, saying “all we [sheep farmers] are looking for is a bit of fair play”.

Furthermore, rumblings of further price cuts for next week are causing even more worry and anger, McNamara said.

“Sheep farmers are already in a precarious position and factories threatening to pull prices even more next week just makes the situation even worse.

“There is true value in having a vibrant sheep sector for economic and environmental reasons and this needs to be recognised. The sector needs to be supported not decimated,” he said.