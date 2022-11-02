Northern Ireland (NI) Water has announced the completion of a £5 million improvement scheme at the River Faughan Water Pumping Station (WPS) in Campsie.

The project involved the upgrade of the existing River Faughan Water Pumping Station by replacing ageing assets to ensure a reliable water supply to Carmoney Water Treatment Works, including the replacement of the station’s weir gates to provide extra security and resilience.

Martin Gillen, head of Water Capital Delivery at NI Water said:

“We are delighted to announce the completion of this major water improvement scheme at Campsie, which will greatly benefit the local water infrastructure and resilience of the water supply for the northwest.

“This secures a reliable water supply to Carmoney Water Treatment Works, which supplies water to around 110,000 customers in the northwest.

“This completed investment will be particularly important during the winter months and other unplanned events, to provide our customers with an improved, more reliable service.

“I would like to thank the wider NI Water project team including GRAHAM building contractors and Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure, which have successfully delivered this essential improvement project, whilst working closely with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure the scheme was delivered on schedule.”

Deputy mayor of Derry City and Strabane district council cllr. Angela Dobbins added:

“I was pleased to have the opportunity to tour the site and witness the improvements firsthand.

“This new multi-million pound facility is good news for the council, as it will enhance the water infrastructure and the security of the water supply for customers in the area supplied by Carmoney Water Treatment Works.”