NI agri firm increases international reach

UPU Industries, the Dromore-based crop packaging specialist, has secured a number of new international contracts, the firm has announced.

Manufacturing crop wrapping, binding and protection products for the agricultural and industrial sectors, UPU is best known for its ‘Farmer’s’ branded range.

The sales growth, which has increased the company’s total exports by 20%, is a direct outcome of UPU’s investment in its production facilities, international marketing and its local sales team, the Co. Down firm claims.

The company now exports to over 30 international markets – including South America where UPU has apparently seen its business increase three-fold in Uruguay and Chile over the last nine months.

In addition to its manufacturing plant in Dromore, UPU has a production facility in Kansas, US. In response to a “substantial increase in demand” for its product range in the North American market, staff from UPU Dromore regularly travel out to Kansas to support the local team, the company says.

Gary Millar, UPU’s international sales director, said: “The past 18 months have been a period of rapid development for the company and this has seen us extend our reach into new markets as well as building our business in areas where we were already well-established.

“We also invested heavily in our overseas marketing and have exhibited at the some of the most high profile international agricultural shows and trade events, such as Agritechnica in Germany and the Canada Outdoor Farm Show in Ontario.

Backed up with the expertise of our multi-lingual sales force, we have strengthened our global presence, built our contact base and engaged directly with wholesalers, distributors and the wider farming community.

With sights set on further export growth, UPU has identified the silage and forage markets of New Zealand and Australia as a focus area for 2018/19.