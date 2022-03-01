Farm businesses in Northern Ireland can apply for their Single Application funding from today (Tuesday, March 1), Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots has confirmed.

The funding, which totals some £300 million, is the largest source of income for local farmers the minister said.

The Single Application is the method for claiming any of the following schemes:

Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); or

Protein Crops Scheme.

The Single Applications must be submitted, via the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs website, by May 16, to avoid a late claim penalty. The last date for submission is June 9.

The deadline for submission of Entitlement Transfer applications in May 3.

Announcing the opening of the application window, Minister Poots said:

“I am delighted to announce that the 2022 Single Application and Maps Service and Entitlements Transfer Service will open on Tuesday, March 1.

“I would encourage all farmers to apply early so they don’t miss out on this funding which is the single largest source of income for them.

“We have seen over recent years the importance and value of our local high quality food sector and the need to ensure the financial viability of these businesses,” Poots added.

“Our food producers should have confidence in their future so I would urge all farmers to apply early and use our Advisory Service helpline on: 0300 200 7848, if they need any help or guidance.”