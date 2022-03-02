A pygmy miniature goat only three weeks old has recently been stolen from Newbridge House and Farm in Co. Dublin.

CCTV footage recorded between Friday night and Saturday (February 26) morning showed two males dressed in black breaking into Newbridge Farm.

Operations manager at Newbridge House and Farm, Karen Leonard said the thieves seemed to know exactly where they were going and that they climbed quite a high wall at the closest part to where the goats are housed. She added:

“We never had any reason to worry, the farm is very secure including a seven or eight foot wall around the yard. It is not easy to get into.”



She added that they have gone through footage of people coming into the farm prior to the incident since it is likely that the thieves have come in and checked out the area beforehand.

“They were in and out very quickly,” Leonard said, “nothing like this has ever happened before on the farm”.

Considering the stolen goat is a female, the operations manager stated she is not sure whether the goat was stolen to be sold or potentially used for breeding.

Leonard stated that Newbridge Farm and House have searched for the goat online to make sure the animal was not up on adverts for sale.

"We haven't found her yet and I have no idea why somebody would do it," she added.

Leonard further explained that Fingal County Council is the operations department which looks after the animals and is staffed by farmers and the operations team.

Garda have been notified and are investigating CCTV content, however no updates have yet been received, according to Leonard.

Newbridge House and Farm are calling on the public to provide any information on the incident to their staff.