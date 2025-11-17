New vet lead appointed to Ai Services and Eurogene

Ai Services and Eurogene have appointed a new group veterinary officer to advance artificial insemination (AI) and bull genetics.

Dr. Charlotte Martin, a pedigree Limousin breeder, is revelling in what she calls the ‘teamness’ of her work at the bull stud and lab facility at Ballycraigy, Co. Antrim.

From a farming background in Dromara, she knew from the age of four that she wanted to be a vet: “Dad let me help him lamb a ewe…he did the hard bit, set it up, and let me pull the lamb out…and from then, I said I’m going to be a vet."

After achieving her goal at Edinburgh University’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, she joined the Jubilee Practice in Co. Down, working there for four years.

“I loved the hands-on satisfaction of farm animal practice but along the way I realised that I wanted to hone in on genetics and reproduction, as I realised how much that can impact people’s herds and, ultimately, help farmers,” she said.

Ai Services and Eurogene

In her new role as group vet for Ai Services and Eurogene she is part of a team focussed on maximising bull productivity and semen quality.

Describing her role as the link between the stock and the lab, Charlotte works closely with livestock manager, James McClintock, who is in charge of the bulls, and Katie Gordon who assesses semen quality in the company laboratory.

Charlotte explained: "Dairy genetics move very, very quickly. Our bulls begin their work at just one-year-old, as we continually stay ahead of the game, delivering the top genetics that farmers are looking for.

"I’ll be constantly reviewing their health and welfare or in the lab reviewing actual productivity.

“Bulls differ hugely in their personalities and behaviours. Some take to jumping quickly, some don’t. Some bulls can be jumped two or three times a week while others perform better just once a week.

"It’s all driven by data, and this shows up in the lab where we assess sperm viability. Of course, it’s very specific to that individual bull – would you believe that they even have favourite handlers?" she added.

The vet explained that it’s about identifying those factors within the team, trying to work out what the bulls want so the team can fit around them.

Investment

Ai Services is nearing completion of a state-of-the-art stud and semen-handling facility, backed by a £3.5 million investment programme, which will see farmers benefit from access to top-quality genetics and improved herd performance.

Charlotte looks forward to its official opening in 2026: “We’re already seeing the benefits of the stud as the bulls are in a very comfortable, relaxed environment where they can see each other, which has really helped.

"And our new lab facilities will be incredible – I’d call it game-changing - particularly with the addition of the sexed semen technology.

"It’s an exciting time to be playing an integral role in the company’s development.”

When asked to describe the difference between her new role as group veterinary officer and working in a busy veterinary practice, Charlotte responded: “In a busy practice you’re constantly fixing what’s broken, whereas here it’s proactive and production-led, so it’s very satisfying to be able to set goals and see them achieved.

"Ultimately, I’m part of a team that wants to help farmers be more productive and profitable…and I’m loving it.”