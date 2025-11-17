Man (80s) dies in farm incident in Waterford

A man aged in his 80s has died in an incident on farm in Co. Waterford.

The incident occurred in the Ballyneety area of Dungarvan on November 12, according to An Garda Síochána.

The scene of the incident was attended by gardaí and personal from Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Gardaí said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and that a file is set to be prepared for the coroner.

A statement from gardaí confirmed: "Gardaí are investigating the death of a male in his 80s following an incident on a farm in Ballyneety, Dungarven on November 12.

"The scene was examined by gardaí and the HSA. Inquiries are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner," the statement added.

The HSA confirmed: "The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation".

The HSA said that no further information on the incident is available at this time.

Farm death in Kerry

Also this month, a man aged in his 60s died in an incident in Co. Kerry that is understood to have occurred on a farm.

Gardaí said earlier this month that they responded to the sudden death of a man who was aged in his 60s, and who was working on a property.

Gardaí said that the fatal incident occurred in Tuosist, which is located in the south of the county on the Beara Peninsula.

The incident occurred around midday on Saturday, November 8.

A statement from Gardaí in relation to that incident said: "Gardaí were alerted to the sudden death of a male in his 60s who was found unresponsive while conducting works on a domestic property in Tuosist, Co. Kerry shortly after 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

"He was removed to the mortuary at Kerry University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged. The local coroner and HSA have been notified," the garda statement confirmed.