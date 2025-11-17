Farmer Health Checks programme picks up two awards

The Farmer Health Checks programme has been named the Public Health Initiative of the Year at the Irish Healthcare Awards 2025.

The initiative also secured the prestigious Future of Medicine Award, recognising its impact and innovation in improving health outcomes for the farming community.

The citation read: “The judges said that this innovation delivers healthcare to farmers where they live and work, supported by impressive data and materials.

"They regarded it as one of the best initiatives they have seen, noting its patient-centred approach and the effectiveness of delivering services to a traditionally neglected population through a pilot programme."

Free programme

The Free Health Checks Programme concluded last month, surpassing its target of providing 2,000 health checks across 30 locations nationwide.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in July, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman appealed to farmers to take the time to attend their nearest health check and to be more conscious of their health in challenging times for agriculture.

“As a farmer and IFA president, I am delighted that we are running this important project once again, with the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine," he said.

“Following a very successful rollout last year, this initiative provides a great opportunity for farmers to participate in a health check process at a time and place that suits them.

"Having peace of mind that your health is good is important in facing daily tasks that carry risks.”

Second year

This marks the second year of the initiative, delivered in partnership with CROÍ and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Gorman said the two awards are testament to the huge effort put in by everybody. "Delivering this to every county was our target this year," he said.

"I am delighted to see the programme gain this recognition."

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs chair Teresa Roche acknowledged the efforts of CROÍ personnel and the marts in delivering the checks around the country.

“Understandably some people might be reluctant to put themselves forward for a check-up," she said.

“But the familiar surroundings of the local mart and the professional approach from CROÍ made it a very smooth process."