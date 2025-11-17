Lakeland Dairies awards bursaries to six students

Lakeland Dairies has presented bursaries to six outstanding students as part of the second year of its academic support initiative.

The programme is aimed at supporting family members of farmer suppliers and co-operative staff who are pursuing third-level degrees in agriculture; dairy science or food science; engineering; sustainability; supply chain and other relevant fields.

This year’s recipients of the bursaries are:

Conor McEneaney, Co. Monaghan who is studying agricultural science at University College Dublin (UCD);

Eoin Robinson, Co. Westmeath, studying agricultural science at UCD;

Roisin McCahill, Co. Cavan, studying agricultural science at UCD;

Amy Flanagan, Co. Armagh, studying applied animal science in Edinburgh;

Leah Montgomery, Co. Derry studying food innovation and nutrition at Loughry;

Lois Mc Curdy, Ballycastle, Co. Antrim, studying engineering at Ulster University.

Each award recipient will receive €2,000/£2,000 to support them in undertaking their chosen academic programme.

Bursaries

Liz Shouldice, chief people officer at Lakeland Dairies, congratulated the recipients.

"These awards celebrate and recognise the depth of talent across our co-op from farm families to staff families.

"The bursary programme is more than financial support, it’s about identifying and encouraging the next generation of innovators, scientists, and sustainability leaders in agriculture.

"It also provides recipients with an opportunity to learn more about Lakeland Dairies and the wide range of career paths available within our organisation.

"This initiative is a key part of our Pathway to a Better Future strategy and reflects our commitment to investing in the future of the agri-food sector," she said.