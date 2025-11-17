Sheep Trade: Prices for lambs and ewes remain relatively unchanged

By Rachel Gallagher

Share this article

Store lambs on the ABP Demo Farm
Store lambs on the ABP Demo Farm

This week's sheep trade has again seen both lamb and ewe prices hold firm, with very little movement.

Sources have confirmed to Agriland that up to €8.00/kg remains available for factory-ready lambs, however official factory quotes remain 20-30c/kg below this figure.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week all sites have kept the weight limit for lambs at 22.5kg.

Kepak’s quote remains on par with last week quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.  

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site’s ewe quote also remains unchanged from last week at €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights over 20kg.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) quote also remains unchanged from last week at €7.50/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, enabling €7.70/kg to be obtained for lambs with a carcass weight of up to 22.5kg.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are also quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight again this week.

Meanwhile, Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg and €3.90/kg plus 10c/kg for ewes with a lighter carcass weight of below 35kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow remains ahead of the other sites again this week with quote of €5.00/kg for cull ewes.

Ballon Meats is also ahead on the lamb front quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week, up 10c/kg from last week.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Retired farmer loses out in €364,514 tax battle with Revenue

Rural Life

Retired farmer loses out in €364,514 tax battle with Revenue

Meeting recaps ‘North-South’ gas pipeline safety priorities for landowners

N.Ireland

Meeting recaps ‘North-South’ gas pipeline safety priorities for landowners

Want to know how to maximise margins from winter milk?

Want to know how to maximise margins from winter milk?