Meeting recaps ‘North-South’ gas pipeline safety priorities for landowners

Approximately 900 farmers in counties Down and Antrim have the ‘North-South’ gas pipeline tracking underneath their land.

This significant piece of infrastructure was established almost two decades ago.

Commencing at Gormanstown in Co. Meath, the pipeline extends for 156km up to Carrickfergus in Co. Antrim.

Given the passage of time, Gas Networks Ireland, the company responsible for the maintenance of the pipeline, is now highlighting the need for affected landowners to update themselves on the location of the pipeline across their property and the health and safety priorities directly associated with it.

In many cases, a new generation of landowners is now in charge of the properties under which the pipeline travels.

As a result, they may not be fully aware of the obligations this generates for them, specifically where a number of land use options are concerned.

These include: the establishment of new buildings; drainage work; and the planting of trees.

Northern Ireland

Gas Networks Ireland recently hosted a meeting for affected landowners in Northern Ireland to highlight the potential health and safety issues.

The public body highlighted that damage caused to a gas pipeline whilst undertaking excavation activities can cause serious disruption to the work being carried out.

If affected landowners are planning or undertaking any excavation activities, it is essential to check for the location of gas pipes before they start any work.

In addition, to prevent the gas pipelines from being damaged and to keep everyone safe, certain activities are restricted in the wayleave, which is the strip of land above and to either side of the pipeline.

Gas Network Ireland confirmed that normal agricultural work - including ploughing, tilling, sub-soiling to a depth of 300mm - does not require a permit.

However, the public body must be contacted before repairing or installing a new drainage system, clearing out existing ditches or open drains or undertaking any other kind of excavation work.

Ground cover should not be reduced or increased, or materials, including silage and straw bales, stored on the gas pipeline wayleave.

Pipelines

Gas Networks Ireland also noted that pipelines are identified with marker posts, which are used by Gas Network Ireland helicopter observation systems, at roads and property boundaries.

However, the public body emphasised that gas marker posts can be accidentally damaged or moved, while pipeline routes may change direction within any particular field, so land owners should not assume that the pipeline runs in a straight line between posts.

All of the landowner-related health and safety messaging that impacts on the gas pipeline have been encapsulated with a ‘dial before you dig’ public information campaign.

The accompanying contact freephone number for Northern Ireland is: 08456 080066.