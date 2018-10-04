New tractor sales in the UK ease off following earlier surge

Following a period of growth, new tractor sales in the UK slowed somewhat in August of this year, compared with the same period of 2017.

Figures (tractor registration data) released by the AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association) in the UK show that 862 new tractors (over 50hp) were sold during August. That’s down approximately 2% on the figure of 878 for August of last year.

Despite this, the total (year-to-date) figure for 2018 (8,738 new tractors) is almost 8% ahead of the figure for the same period (January-August inclusive) for 2017.

Looking back, we recently reported that 1,347 new (agricultural) tractors were registered in the UK in July of this year. That was 23.5% higher than the figure for July of last year (2017).

At that stage, the year-to-date tally for the UK (January-to-July inclusive) stood at 7,876 units. That was up 8.9% compared with the same period of 2017.

Recent brand-by-brand-figures

Meanwhile, earlier this year (in February) the AEA issued brand-by-brand data for new tractor sales during the whole of 2016. Bear in mind that such data is officially released after a one-year delay; that means figures for 2017 will be published in early 2019.

The total number of tractors registered for road use in the UK during 2016 was 12,025, including both agricultural tractors (over 50hp) and compact tractors (50hp and below).

The market leader was John Deere (3,350 units or 27.9%).

The next biggest grouping was CNH (3,117 units or 25.9%). Of this, New Holland accounted for 2,110 units (17.5%). Case IH sold 1,007 units (8.4%).

The third largest entity was AGCO (2,705 units or 22.5%). Of this, Massey Ferguson accounted for 1,391 units (11.6%). Fendt sold 837 units (7%), while Valtra accounted for 434 units (3.6%). Challenger notched up 43 unit sales (0.4%).

These three large entities were followed by Kubota (7.1%), Claas (5.5%) and Same Deutz-Fahr (2.8%).