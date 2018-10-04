New 6-cylinder tractor is ‘no longer’ than its 4-cylinder equivalent

A new, compactly-designed six-cylinder, 150hp tractor with a continuously-variable transmission has been launched by Case IH.

The new 145hp Maxxum 150 CVX is being offered alongside the existing four-cylinder, 145hp Maxxum CVX and the smaller Maxxum models.

FPT engine

Until now, the Maxxum range has been based around four-cylinder models only.

However, there is now an alternative to the four-cylinder, 145hp Maxxum 145. In place of this tractor’s 4.5L, four-cylinder FPT engine, the Maxxum 150 has a 6.7L power unit (from the same Case IH sister company).

As with other Maxxum models, the Maxxum 150 is available with the ActiveDrive 4 four-step semi-powershift, ActiveDrive 8 eight-step semi-powershift (from early 2019) or CVXDrive CVT.

The Maxxum 150 has the same 175hp maximum power rating with Engine Power Management as the Maxxum 145. Its torque rating, though, is greater at 740Nm (measured at 1,500rpm) compared to the 700Nm of the Maxxum 145.

Like the engine in four-cylinder Maxxum tractors, the six-cylinder power unit in the Maxxum 150 meets Stage IV emissions regulations using Hi-eSCR selective catalytic reduction (SCR), with no exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).

Despite its different engine configuration, the Maxxum 150 retains the same 2.642m wheelbase and 5.137m length as four-cylinder Maxxum models.

Case IH claims that the Maxxum 150 is also the lightest, smallest tractor of its configuration and power output, and with an unladen weight of 5.02t – just 130kg more than the Maxxum 145.

Like other tractors in the Maxxum range, the Maxxum 150 is available with factory-fitted hardware needed for the installation of AFS AccuGuide automated steering.