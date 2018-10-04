National Dairy Show to kick off in just over 2 weeks

The 36th annual National Dairy Show will take place in Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork, on Saturday, October 20.

Organisers say the event is a fun, family day out and claim the show programme offers something for everyone.

The event will see over 130 trade exhibits, which market agricultural-based products and equipment as well as offering advice and insights into the agricultural sector.

The show will offer people the opportunity to meet with the suppliers of a wide range of products in areas including: milking technology; animal nutrition; veterinary products; detergents; animal dosing; AI companies; and financial institutions.

It is claimed that this year’s show has been designed to attract an audience from throughout the farming community. People from both urban and rural backgrounds are welcome to attend.

On the day, live demonstrations will promote the latest in hoof care restraining equipment as well as up-to-date hoof-pairing technology.

Cattle handling competitions allowing young handlers from across Ireland to compete will also be taking place.

The show gives the audience in Millstreet an opportunity to see some of the best Holstein Friesian and Jersey cattle in Ireland before the champion is crowned that evening.

The Dairy Innovation Award winner will also be announced at the show.

Meanwhile, tractor and loader demos will feature at the show, with up to eight manufacturers participating – alongside a wide range of machinery on display.

Farm safety will also feature, particularly in relation to prevention of farm accidents, and Gardai will be on hand to discuss rural crime prevention.

The show welcomes livestock judge Edward Griffiths to Millstreet this year. Organisers say that Edward has a wealth of judging experience.

He has judged many major shows in the UK and Europe, including national Holstein shows in the UK, Ireland, Sweden and Slovenia.