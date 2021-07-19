A new energy use support scheme will seek to help Irish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to “take control of their energy use”.

This new support scheme was launched by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) this morning (Monday, July 19).

The scheme will provide SMEs with a €2,000 voucher to cover the cost of an energy audit.

According to the agency, an energy audit “identifies tailored energy saving opportunities that can save businesses up to 30% on their energy bills and help to reduce their climate impact”. The audit will also assess whether renewable energy technologies are a viable option for their business.

Speaking about the new support scheme, Minister for Environment, Climate Action and Communities Eamon Ryan said:

“This is a really exciting opportunity for all SMEs who really want to save energy, but don’t know where to start.

“This scheme from SEAI will support high-quality, practical energy audits that will clearly lay out what they should do, and how they should do it.

“Armed with this information, our SMEs will be able to take action on energy, which will save them money and make a vital contribution to our climate change goals.”

The new scheme also provides an opportunity for energy auditors, William Walsh, CEO of SEAI, said, adding:

“Energy audits really empower businesses, providing them with the information they need to make the best decisions for their organisation.

“This is also a great opportunity for energy auditors to provide their expertise to the SME sector on where energy is being used and what actions are going to be most effective at improving energy efficiency,” Walsh added.

To be eligible, SME applicants must: be registered in Ireland with the facility to be audited located in Ireland also; spend at least €10,000 per year on energy; have fewer than 250 employees; and have an annual turnover of less than €50 million or balance sheet of less than €43 million.

Vouchers will be awarded to SMEs who will use it to pay the SEAI registered auditor, once the audit is complete. Only auditors registered with the SEAI can claim the cost of the voucher from SEAI.

SMEs from all sectors and public bodies are encouraged to apply.

The SEAI said it recommends that SMEs contact their nominated auditor in advance, to ensure that the voucher will cover the cost of their audit.

Further information on the Support Scheme for Energy Audits can be found here.