Whilst Covid-19 restrictions may have denied farmers the opportunity of seeing the Next Generation Stoll ProfiLine front loaders make their public debut earlier this year, interest in the new-look loaders has certainly not suffered as a result.

Stoll importers, Lynx Engineering, says that a steady stream of enquiries from end-users and dealers across Ireland and the UK is now translating into a very healthy order pipeline for the new loaders in both the new and second-hand tractor markets.

So, what exactly is it about the new ProfiLine that’s generating so much attention?

Design

Behind the smart, new look of the Next Generation of ProfiLine loaders are a range of technical developments that further improve the ProfiLine’s capacity, all-round performance, operating safety and serviceability.

Stoll has also extended the model choice in a range designed to ensure a perfect fit on tractors between 50 and 300hp+.

The new ProfiLine front loaders incorporate the technology platform on which an increasing range of functions will be made available.

These include the options of Work Area Restrictions, a system of sensors which, for example, can automatically restrict loader height when working in barns with low overhead space.

While Payload Weighting will enable operators to weigh the load on the job, ensuring material loading accuracy in real time for bucket work or when handling bales, silage, big bags and pallets.

These new systems, together with Electronic Self-Levelling, will sit alongside established ProfiLine features such as the Drive-In System; Return to Dig; Comfort Drive; Hydro-Fix; Anti-Lowering Guard; rapid implement attachment using Euro-frame or Combi Headstocks; and Stoll’s unique Re-scooping function, which ensures the bucket is always full with no trickle losses.

Boom work lights and cameras are also available.

Power, height and visibility

The new ProfiLine is now equipped with an even stronger double-acting lifting cylinder, which delivers more lifting power. In addition, Stoll’s renowned Z-Kinematics technology has been further improved.

Z-Kinematics frees the operator’s view of the implement by concealing the mechanical parallel guide rods within the lifting arm booms. It also allows the front loader to be mounted closer to the driver’s cab. This means that attachment components are in the best position possible to reduce the load on the tractor.

Stoll’s engineers have now lengthened the lower lift arm to provide increased lifting height, while the cross bar has been optimally positioned for maximum operating visibility.

Easy to operate and maintain

Rugged construction, durability and ease of operation and maintenance feature strongly across the new model range.

For example, Stoll has eliminated the need to regularly replace hose lines by using wear-free steel hydraulic pipes instead of rubber. Hydraulic lines are fully protected but can be freely accessed under the beam and, thanks to Stoll’s Hydro-Fix system, hydraulic lines can be quickly connected and disconnected – with one hand.

Furthermore, all new ProfiLine loaders are fitted with oversized large pin diameter and bushing, with lubrication points that can be easily accessed from outside.

All in all, the new ProfiLine range delivers everything you’d want and expect from a high-end front loader – and loads more besides.

Lynx will be showcasing the new loaders in the UK on Stand 20.520, Hall 20, at the Lincolnshire Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (LAMMA) show.

The show takes place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham on May 4 and 5, and on Stand 938 at Cereals in Cambridgeshire on the June 8 and 9.