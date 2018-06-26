New man joins Landini and McCormick tractor team

Tractor distributor AgriArgo UK & Ireland has expanded its management team with the appointment of Ben Agar as sales director.

Ben (pictured below) joins the company, having come from the UK office of a French manufacturer of light construction machinery. But before that he worked for 20 years at a global farm equipment company.

He will now be based at AgriArgo UK & Ireland’s headquarters, which is located in Harworth (England).

Ray Spinks, AgriArgo managing director, said: “Ben comes to us with a great deal of valuable experience working across multiple farm equipment brands. He brings a fresh pair of eyes to the challenges we face in selling our products in an intensely competitive market.”

AgriArgo is the distributor of Landini, McCormick and Valpadana tractors in the UK and Ireland, supplying farmers, contractors and other rural enterprises through a network of independent local dealers.

Ben commented: “Although I enjoyed the stimulus of working in the construction equipment market, which was new territory for me, my heart remains in agriculture and I’m genuinely excited at getting stuck into the farm machinery scene once more.

“My impression is that today’s modern Landini and McCormick tractors are under-estimated in some respects.

“Their features, performance, build quality and reliability are up there with the best, so I’m looking forward to working with AgriArgo’s dealers and area sales managers to bring these very positive characteristics to the attention of end-users.”