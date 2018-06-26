Fancy a tractor run with a twist?

Have you a hankering for a tractor run with a difference?

Greybridge Classic Club – of Co. Limerick – is once again setting the pace in offering events with a twist. The club is preparing to hold a cross-country run on Saturday, June 30, near Croom.

Rather than set out along public roads, the club has planned a route that will take participants down the tracks and over the fields – on local farms.

The event is being billed as an ‘Educational Tractor Run’, with stops along the way for talks on points of local interest – including Tullovin Castle.

Local history

The idea behind the run is to take in scenery and views that cannot be seen from the road, as well as introduce visitors to the little known history of the area.

Advertisement

There will be a barbeque for all participants at the end of the event.

Now in its ninth year, the club has raised a chunky €200,000 for local charities.

It shows no sign of letting up in its attempts to raise money for worthy causes. The beneficiaries of this particular run will be Cliona’s Foundation and the Limerick branches of the Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease societies.

When and where?

Registration for the event will cost €20. It will take place from 6:30pm at Ballyculleen on the R516 (Croom to Bruff) road.