New IFA National Environment Committee chair announced

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Environment Committee has elected a new chairman following a meeting in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, earlier today, Tuesday, January 7.

The next committee chairman will be Paul O’Brien, the Kilkenny representative on the environment committee.

The Kilkenny man will succeed outgoing chairman Thomas Cooney at the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, January 27 next, according to the IFA in a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, the association noted that next week will see two other committee chair elections take place.

The National Liquid Milk Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 15, and the IFA National Rural Development Committee will meet the following day on Thursday, January 16.

The election for the position of IFA National Treasurer will take place at the AGM, where the successor to newly elected IFA president Tim Cullinan will be elected.

In other IFA news, the organisation also elected a new chairman for its National Livestock Committee, following a meeting of the committee which also took place in Portlaoise today.

Mayo beef farmer Brendan Golden, who up to today was vice chairman of the livestock committee, is taking over the reins from outgoing chair Angus Woods following today’s meeting.

While serving as vice chair, Golden is also the Mayo representative on the committee as the county’s livestock chairman.