New Holland’s futuristic methane-powered tractor wins big

New Holland has received the prestigious Good Design award for its methane-powered concept tractor.

The award was bestowed by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The Good Design international jury panel of design professionals, industry specialists, design journalists and critics believes that the methane-powered concept tractor “reveals a connected future and pioneers alternative fuel technology in agriculture”.

It was one of the product designs selected by the jury from a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from over 47 countries.

The award recognises the “most innovative and cutting-edge” industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the globe.

As a winner of the award, New Holland’s methane-powered concept tractor will feature in the Good Design Yearbook for 2018-2019.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president, commented: “This prestigious award recognises New Holland’s innovative and pioneering approach to futuristic design, including the use of technologically-advanced materials to enhance the operating environment and the ultimate visibility of the fully-glazed cab.

The methane-powered concept tractor pushes the boundaries of alternative fuel and agricultural technologies to deliver a cutting-edge solution for sustainable farming.

The interior of the cab supposedly offers a clutter-free operating environment, with all essential controls on the integrated armrest and additional parameters controlled through the interactive headliner display.

New Holland’s methane-powered concept tractor features a powertrain developed for agricultural applications by FPT Industrial – a brand of CNH Industrial that has “pioneered natural gas traction for more than 20 years”.