Christmas chaos: 50 bales lost in Kerry farm fire

More than 50 large bales were set ablaze in a fire that broke out in a shed in Co. Kerry on Christmas morning (Tuesday, December 25).

Firefighters from Abbeyfeale Fire Station, Co. Limerick, were mobilised around 8:40am on Christmas morning following reports of a fire in Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, Limerick Fire and Rescue confirmed to AgriLand.

The fire had broken out on a farm in what was described as a hay barn / slotted unit, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

The Abbeyfeale crews were called on to assist the fire services from Castleisland and Tralee in tackling the blaze, as can be seen in the video provided by AbbeyFeale Fire Service on social media.







There was damage done to the interior and roof of the building, while more than 50 large bales of what appears to be straw were set ablaze, the representative confirmed.

Crews, using a water tender to ensure a constant supply of water, brought the fire under control and remained at the scene to dampen down the hay bales until they were made safe.

Fire crews in Abbeyfeale returned to base around four hours after the incident, the spokesperson added.