Christmas chaos: 50 bales lost in Kerry farm fire
More than 50 large bales were set ablaze in a fire that broke out in a shed in Co. Kerry on Christmas morning (Tuesday, December 25).
Firefighters from Abbeyfeale Fire Station, Co. Limerick, were mobilised around 8:40am on Christmas morning following reports of a fire in Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, Limerick Fire and Rescue confirmed to AgriLand.
The Abbeyfeale crews were called on to assist the fire services from Castleisland and Tralee in tackling the blaze, as can be seen in the video provided by AbbeyFeale Fire Service on social media.
There was damage done to the interior and roof of the building, while more than 50 large bales of what appears to be straw were set ablaze, the representative confirmed.
Fire crews in Abbeyfeale returned to base around four hours after the incident, the spokesperson added.
Limerick Fire Service had previously posted its “opening hours” on social media, before Christmas, reminding the public that, as always, the fire department remained on call 24 hours a day over the course of the holiday period in the six retained stations across the county.