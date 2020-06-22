New Holland looks to future after hitting major milestone

Amid “extraordinary circumstances” as Covid-19 continues to make its impact felt, agricultural machinery giant New Holland Agriculture has hit a major milestone – marking 125 years in existence this month.

Commenting, Carlo Lambro, brand president of New Holland Agriculture, stated:

“We are living in extraordinary circumstances that are changing how we live and work in ways we could never have imagined.

“This situation has highlighted the vital role of agriculture and brought to the attention of the public how important farmers are in their life.

Agriculture has reacted to the crisis with strength, successfully ensuring the food supply without disruption in the face of exceptional difficulties.

“We continue to invest in the future, and we will make the most of the possibilities of new technologies, connectivity, automation and alternative fuels – working together towards sustainable agriculture.

“As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, at this unprecedented moment in history, we look to the future with confidence.”

Future of farming

Looking towards the future of farming, New Holland said it is “working towards a future where farmers can run their operations more proactively, turning the farm into a connected and smart ecosystem”.

New Holland also highlighted its sustainable agriculture and alternative fuels work through its Clean Energy Leader strategy.

This, the group says, has led to the development of the methane-powered tractor prototype, closing the circular economy loop with a tractor powered by methane or biomethane, which can be produced on the farm.

In the coming years, the brand aims to continue to drive agriculture’s transition to renewable fuels, taking forward its methane project, “which is at the heart of its commitment to sustainability”, New Holland says.

Heritage

Continuing, Lambro said: “New Holland has a rich heritage started in a small town of Pennsylvania and has grown to be a global brand with presence across 170 countries.

It brings together the unique legacy of brands such as Ford, Fiat, Braud and Claeys. Most important of all, it is a history marked by people: our customers; our dealers; our employees – day after day; year after year.

“Together, we are facing the many challenges of agriculture, helping farmers get the job done, efficiently and profitably, and get the best from their business.”