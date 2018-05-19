New Holland extend the acclaimed T6 tractor range

New Holland Agriculture has enriched the T6 Series offering with the new T6 Dynamic Command™, an all-round multi-purpose tractor.

The new T6.145, T6.155, T6.165 and T6.175 are the only models in this segment featuring a new 8-step semi-powershift transmission.

They are extraordinarily versatile tractors that will be an asset to the fleets of tillage, livestock, dairy and contracting operations.

With the new models, New Holland widens the choice further; customers looking for entry-level technology in a tractor – mainly used for yard and light field applications close to the farm – can opt for the T6 16×16 Electro Command™ with a 4-step, semi-powershift transmission.

Those requiring a multi-purpose tractor for cultivations and haulage can choose the new T6 24×24 Dynamic Command™.

Customers who want all-round performance, where exact speeds are critical, can find the perfect solution in the award-winning T6 Auto Command™ with a continuously variable transmission.

Efficiency – at the heart of Dynamic Command™

When talking of design, the all new 24×24 Dynamic Command™ transmission has no compromises when it comes to increasing efficiency; the reduced power it takes to operate the transmission results in the customer seeing higher work-rates with lower fuel usage.

At the heart of the 3-range, 8-step, semi-powershift transmission is a Dual Clutch concept, similar to that which operates the seamless range-shifting within the Auto Command transmission.

The four odd-numbered gears and one clutch are located on one shaft and the four even gears and one clutch are on a second shaft. Power is then simply modulated between the two clutches.

As an odd gear is disengaged with one clutch, the second clutch engages the even gear ratio – all silky smooth, simple and ultra-efficient.

Dedicated clutches for forward and reverse ensure a controlled power-shuttle, even on steep gradients, while the range-shifting is all robotised.

Power losses are minimised further by the use of a variable-displacement lubrication pump. This only supplies the volume of oil that is required – a small detail that contributes to overall efficiency.

Setting new standards

The combination of this efficient double-clutch transmission – together with the NEF 4.5L engine with ECOBlue™ Hi-eSCR (High Efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction) – achieved a fuel consumption of just 258 g/kWh and 23 g/kWh AdBlue in the DLG PowerMix 1.0 Test.

This is the lowest ever measured by the test on a four-cylinder agricultural tractor. The test also revealed the T6 Dynamic Command’s driveline efficiency, whereby 93% of engine power is available at the PTO shaft.

(*Data sourced from independent external sources: DLG test reports and UK Profi International, based on four-cylinder published DLG test.)

Productivity features – automation kept simple

The new T6 Dynamic Command™ makes it easy to breeze through a full-day of intense work with plenty of new functions.

First up is Smart Range Shift; it puts you in the correct gear when making a range-shift. Overlap gears from one range to the next are skipped.

Next up is Brake to Clutch; this is useful for jobs where the tractor must stop frequently – typically front loader work. Simply press the brake pedal and the tractor will slow down and come to a standstill; there’s no need to engage neutral or depress the clutch pedal. Release the brakes and drive is re-engaged.

Auto Shift takes care of shifting gears, based on an adjustable engine speed threshold. Depending on the task, the operator chooses how much the engine speed can reduce before a ratio change happens.

Ground Speed Management allows you to dial in the required working speed; Dynamic Command does the rest. It shifts up and throttles back the engine whenever possible; it all happens automatically to maintain the target speed (while reducing fuel consumption).

Adjustable Shuttle Aggression enables the driver to set shuttle sensitivity. Some tasks require the smoothest shuttle possible; sometimes a fast direction change is the priority. Three aggression levels for shuttle speed are easily selected.

IntelliShift is the brains behind each gear-shift. A closed loop analysis is carried out of: engine speed; input and output transmission shaft speed; load; and forward speed. It ensures that every shift is as smooth as possible. Even the oil temperature has an influence on those frosty mornings.

Kick Down: For the most rapid acceleration, the driver presses the throttle fully and the tractor will automatically downshift as needed – for peak power. The result is a faster rate of acceleration and more tonnes hauled through the day.

Transport Power Management: Above 22kph, the engine switches to a power curve with a different profile – that concentrates more power at higher engine revs. This delivers consistent tractor acceleration rates across the rpm band.

These features individually deliver unarguable operator benefits – combine them with an industry best 8-step powershift – and Dynamic Command™ becomes a significant advance in technology choice for customers.

