A multi-million euro programme has been launched to help create jobs, “transition to low carbon” and support organisations to deliver new development projects in the southern, eastern and midland region.

The new €663 million programme, which is co-funded by the European Union and the government, will operate across 18 counties – an area which covers just over half of the country.

The Southern Regional Assembly, which is based in Waterford, will manage the latest southern, eastern and midland regional programme.

David Kelly, southern regional assembly director, said:

“This programme will have a direct impact on balancing regional disparities in Ireland by targeting support at regional level for research and innovation, energy efficiency and sustainable regeneration of our regional towns.

“Over the past half-century, Ireland’s EU membership has changed how we live, work, study and travel for the better.”

There are three key “priority areas” identified in the latest programme.

Priority 1 – the creation of smarter and more competitive regions which has a total budget of €337 million;

Priority 2 – the creation of low carbon, energy efficient regions and has a budget of €199 million;

Priority 3 – sustainable and integrated urban development which has a budget of €90 million.

Schemes in the southern, eastern and midland regional programme are timetabled to be launched throughout 2023.

But schemes under Priority 1 will be the first to launch and will aim to build research, development and innovation capacity in public research institutions across the areas.

Priority 2, which will be rolled out next, will focus on financing investments to improve the energy efficiency of homes and in particular target homeowners in or at risk of energy poverty.

The programme will fund “deep retrofitting” to help homeowners reduce the amount they spend on energy consumption and to reduce their carbon emissions.

Priority 3 will then involve an “integrated strategic approach” to the regeneration of towns across the region.

According to the Southern Regional Assembly people living in Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary, Wexford, Kilkenny, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Louth, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly, Longford and Dublin all have the potential to benefit from the programme.