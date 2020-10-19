New Dairygold vice chairman appointed

Dairygold has announced the appointment of a new vice chairman following an election last week.

In a brief statement on the matter, a spokesperson for the southern co-op said:

“Dairygold is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Clancy as vice chairman of the board of directors after an election which took place on Friday, October 16, 2020.

“Clancy, from Ballyporeen, has been a member of the board since 2018, General Committee since 2008 and Regional Committee since 2005.

“His late father Pat was the last vice chairman of Mitchelstown Co-op and also served on the board of Dairygold.

He is also a director of Munster Bovine Group and Ballyporeen Childcare Community Company Limited. He has a BA, BAI degree in Mechanical and Production Engineering from Trinity College Dublin.

“Clancy is married to Carmel and they have a son Seán and two daughters Ellen and Alice,” the spokesperson said.

Dairygold Ornua Board nominee

Meanwhile, Dairygold nominated Edmund Lynch as its nominee to the new Ornua Board.

Lynch is a dairy farmer from Castlemartyr in east Cork. He has been a member of the Dairygold Board since January 2012 and served as vice chairman since January 2018.

Lynch has resigned as director of Dairygold and will be taking up the Ornua position in accordance with Ornua’s new governance structures and requirements.