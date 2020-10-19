Police appeal for witnesses after teenager’s car collides with cow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage motorist died after he crashed his car into a cow near Moira, Co. Down on Sunday morning (October 18).

The young man, who was from the area, has been named by police as 18-year-old Josh Fletcher.

PSNI Sergeant Jonny Mackenzie said: “Josh was the driver of a car which left the road after colliding with a cow at around 3:00am on Sunday morning and sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

We are currently conducting a number of follow up enquiries into the collision and the road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

“Josh was travelling in the direction of Moira, between the junctions with the Bushfield Road and the Moyrusk Road when the collision took place, and I would ask anyone who travelled along this stretch of road in the time leading up to the collision to contact police with any information or dashcam footage they may have.

Advertisement