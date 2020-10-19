Mart managers call for pre-sale viewing times for buyers under new restrictions

Mart manager representative group Mart Managers of Ireland (MMI) has written to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to highlight the need for the allocation of viewing times to purchasers at marts.

The representative group wrote to the department yesterday evening (Sunday, October 18) to stress the need for registered purchasers to be allowed a viewing time to view livestock prior to sale.

This comes as the government deliberates on stricter Level 4 and Level 5 restrictions for the country to curtail the spread of Covid-19, following the implementation of Level 4 restrictions on counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan last week.

Viewing times prior to sale “can and could be done on a controlled basis as was the case back in March time when marts were under stricter rules”, MMI says.

“It is quite possible over the coming months that other counties will face the same restrictions, and this problem needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” the mart managers say.

It was highlighted that discussions need to be had with mart managers to see how the system can be improved.

Purchasers need to be able to view cattle prior to sales, MMI says, highlighting that the problem prior to the introduction of tighter restrictions was that both buyers, sellers and spectators were all entering the yard prior to sales.

If viewing yards are controlled to purchasers only who have pre-registered to buy and are only allowed entry five to 10 at a time, there would be no issue with this, the group argues.

“Unless we allow this, cattle and sheep will not come to marts. Purchasers attend marts often with the view of buying a certain amount of a particular animal. They need to be able to pick them lots out in advance of sale.

“It also saves them staying if that particular type of animal is not there, freeing up a space for a potential purchaser.