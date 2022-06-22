A new Centre of Excellence for agriculture has been developed between Queen’s University Belfast and the National Measurement Laboratory (NML) at LGC in Teddington in the UK.

The Centre for Excellence in Agriculture and Food Integrity aims to develop innovative and scientific measurement solutions and digital technologies to help make supply chains more sustainable, reliable, safe and productive.

The centre will also educate and train current and future industry leaders across the UK with the specialist knowledge and skills needed for a fast-changing and competitive agri-food industry.

Prof. Julian Braybrook, UK government chemist and director of national laboratories at LGC, gave a presentation at the launch event.

Prof. Braybrook said:

“The NML at LGC and Queen’s University Belfast have strong and highly complementary research environments.

“By adopting a ‘One Health’ approach, the centre will foster an interdisciplinary culture that facilitates innovation in scientific measurement and acceleration of impact to market through supported delivery of the UK government’s Innovation, Net Zero and National Food Strategies.

Advertisement

Chris Elliott OBE, professor of food safety at Queen’s University added:

“This is a wonderful collaboration for Queen’s and is recognition for the level and quality of industry-focused research and innovation that the ASSET Technology Centre has delivered since its inception.

“We very much look forward to this new partnership with the NML at LGC.”