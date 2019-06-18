New 100-130hp tractors from Case IH; or is it just a new ‘name’?

We recently reported (May 24) that Case IH was faced with the prospect of having to rename its recently launched Versum CVXDrive tractors.

Media reports, at that time, suggested that the change was needed because the ‘Versum’ product name (or similar) was already in use by another manufacturer, though the identity of that manufacturer was not revealed.

‘New’ Vestrum line-up

Now, it appears, Case IH has re-named the tractors as the ‘Vestrum’ line-up – or Vestrum CVXDrive to use the full (official) product lingo.

The name change is simply that; the technical specifications of the tractors are unaffected. Deliveries are expected to happen this year.

For the record, Case IH first unveiled its Versum CVXDrive tractors (as they were originally known) at February’s SIMA show in Paris, France. The line-up consists of four models (circa 100-130hp). AgriLand’s own Breifne O’Brien took these shots (below).

Key features of these tractors are, as the title suggests, their stepless transmissions and, also, Stage 5 compliant FPT (four-cylinder; 4.5L) engines.

Not surprisingly, the tractors are broadly similar to the recently introduced T5 Auto Command line-up from sister brand New Holland (and similar Steyr-badged offerings).

Inside the Case IH tractor’s cab, you’ll find a ‘Multicontroller’ armrest (pictured below).

Below is yet another in-cab photograph; this time showing the driver’s seat and steering column.