Why this Carlow-built machine is ‘green’ in more ways than one

A company with a manufacturing site in Co. Carlow has become “the first manufacturer of diet feeders” to be accredited by the Carbon Trust.

Irish-based machinery brand – Keenan – has announced at its open day that its ‘green machine’ was awarded the Carbon Trust certification.

The Keenan Open Day took place today, Tuesday, June 18, in its manufacturing base in Borris, Co. Carlow.

According to a statement from Keenan, the Carbon Trust identified the diet feeder as a “more sustainable diet feeder, proven to reduce emissions on-farm”.

Commenting on the announcement, Keenan’s general manager, Matt Higgins, said: “Keenan is delighted to offer farmers a tangible means of reducing their carbon footprint on-farm, while enhancing production and profitability.”

According to the statement, the Carbon Trust has verified that “reduced methane output linked to enhanced rumen performance can come as a result of improved feed conversion efficiency in livestock”.

Continuing, Higgins said: “The animal food supply chain is faced with growing pressures to reduce methane and carbon dioxide emissions.

As concern for our planet’s finite resources escalates, we have a responsibility to be proactive in sourcing solutions and partnerships that can relieve environmental strain and prioritise sustainability on-farm.

“The Carbon Trust accreditation is a powerful endorsement, which enables us to further help farmers reduce their on-farm carbon footprint, while increasing their profitability,” said Higgins.